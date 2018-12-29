Downtown Sioux City offers free parking over holiday weekends
Four Sioux City parking garages will be free of charge over two holiday weekends
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The City of Sioux City is offering free parking in downtown over two holiday weekends.
Four city parking ramps will offer free parking this weekend, December 28 to January 2.
Those free parking options include the Discovery, Heritage, MLK and Rivers Landing ramps in Sioux City.
The ramps were also free the weekend before up to Christmas.
