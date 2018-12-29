Local News

Downtown Sioux City offers free parking over holiday weekends

Four Sioux City parking garages will be free of charge over two holiday weekends

Posted: Dec 19, 2018 07:39 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2018 07:20 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The City of Sioux City is offering free parking in downtown over two holiday weekends.

Four city parking ramps will offer free parking this weekend, December 28 to January 2.

Those free parking options include the Discovery, Heritage, MLK and Rivers Landing ramps in Sioux City.

The ramps were also free the weekend before up to Christmas.

