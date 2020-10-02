Downtown Sioux City library reopens by appointment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Public Library’s downtown location will reopen to the public by appointment on October 5.

According to a release, the library on 529 Pierce Street will require masks and social distancing measures to ensure the health and safety of library visitors.

“Opening the Aalfs Downtown Library to the public brings us to phase 3 of our reopening plan,” explained Helen Rigdon, Library Director. “We’ve made careful considerations as we reached each phase of our reopening plan so we can continue providing library services as safely as possible.”

The 45-minute appointments are available Monday through Thursday and can be reserved by calling the library at 712-255-2933 ext. 2221.

Computers, microfilm, and materials for check out will all be accessible during appointments.

While meeting and study rooms remain closed, there is limited seating throughout the library

