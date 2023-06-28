SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Saturday in the Park is expected to bring in thousands of visitors from the Siouxland states and beyond, but those people are going to need a place to stay after a long day of partying.

“Saturday in the park is such a good thing for our community here locally. Of course with being downtown and a lot of shuttling that goes on, we’re going to be busy. We’re expecting to sell out again this year,” Stoney Creek Hotel General Manager Chase Stockton said.

“Last year was my first year here and it was crazy. I had just started and so it was a mad dash to get everything together. This year it’s just as busy and we take a lot of care into this because these kinds of events bring people to Sioux City,” The Warrior Hotel General Manager Joseph Maddox said.

Hotel managers in Downtown Sioux City credit Saturday in the Park for being booked out for the weekend.

“So we’re almost filled. We’re actually keeping all of our outlets open later. We spoke to Saturday in the Park. Last year people came back here to hang out and they wanted just to have the party going a little bit longer,” Maddox said.

“Luckily for us, we’re used to this. This is kind of our normal speed of play because we’re used to selling out most every weekend, but what’s neat about this is we’re got an opportunity again to partner with the people in the community to be able to make this thing real special for them as they come through,” Stockton said.

And the annual summer music festival draws crowds of people who may have never visited Sioux City.

“The neat part about this is again we’ve got people that this maybe their first time ever being to Sioux City and obviously we are proud of our location and we love showing off to them as well,” Stockton said.