SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An out-of-state company is planning on turning a building in downtown Sioux City into a place for seniors to live.

Fortune MD, a company based out of Georgia, has purchased a downtown hotel in Sioux City, the Sioux City Hotel and Convention Center, formerly the Howard Johnson on 4th Street. They are planning on turning it into “Amera Gardens,” a senior living area. Chief Operating Officer Hampton Obier said they have many plans in store for the building.

Obier said they plan on gutting the inside of the hotel to convert the current 200 rooms into 160 living spaces, including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. Along with the change to the number or rooms, they will be adding a bistro, coffee shop, garden, theater, a few medical treatment areas, and a space for physical therapy.

The building was officially bought in October, and demolition inside the building is expected to take 10 to 12 months to complete. They plan on opening around spring 2023.

An official with the City of Sioux City said parking for the facility will be located in the closest parking ramp, which is the Discovery Parking Ramp. The city will also be working with the company to discuss the skywalks that involve the area.