Downtown Sioux City booming with new retail businesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Downtown Sioux City has been slowly growing thanks to the renovation of many buildings and the incoming businesses, including a Holstein business.

The downtown area is seeing new life, but some people may still feel like there are missing elements.

“I feel like the downtown is right on the cusp of a major breakthrough bringing retail back downtown and basically becoming a destination again like it was in the past,” said Jennifer Rose Bass, a commercial broker associate with Century 21 ProLink.

Bringing back the past means renovating older properties and giving them new purpose and that too is attracting more businesses to the area.

Emily Vollmar agrees.

“We also started seeing life be instilled back into the downtown area of Sioux city with restaurants and night life and we just decided that we should pursue that,” said Vollmar.

Vollmar is the owner of Rooted Boutique in Holstein, a store she started in her attic when she was 19.

Since then, her business has expanded and so has its locations.

“We decided to open a second Rooted Boutique in Sioux City. We thought the market is really open for a higher-end clothing boutique, which is just what we are,” said Vollmar.

Bass said the boutique is just one the many recent additions and renovations.

“There’s Copper Flats, Bluebird Flats, The Warrior, The Davidson Project, the new merge development project on Fourth and Floyd and then all of the money that Ho Chunk has pumped into the new developments down and around Virginia Square, and don’t forget also the HONS Apartments on Wesley and 7th,” said Bass.

She adds, they’re working to add more than just clothing stores.

“The one missing piece that we keep lobbying for is a small grocery store so that the people living downtown can get their basic staples and things like that,” Bass said.

Vollmars’ boutique is expected to open sometime this summer. It will be located in the Davidson Building attached to the Warrior Hotel.