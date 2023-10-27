SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Downtown Partners is inviting the community to support local small businesses with a downtown Small Business Bingo.

The bingo is meant to encourage and engage shopper interaction between business owners and the public.

“We’re thrilled to bring Small Business Bingo back again this year.” says Tracie Tuttle,

Business Development Coordinator with Downtown Partners. “We hope Small Business

Bingo encourages people to shop local this holiday season and help leave an impact on

our downtown business community.”

To participate in Small Business Bingo, pick up a bingo card at participating small businesses or print one here. After you get your card, start exploring downtown businesses and get a square on bingo card signed off.

The Small Business Bingo begins Saturday, Nov. 25 until Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Completed Bingo cards should be dropped off at 1119 4th Street, Suite 104, or a photo

emailed to info@downtownsiouxcity.com by Tuesday, December 19 at 11:59 p.m.