Downtown Partners Sioux City is inviting folks to participate in Takeout BINGO

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Downtown Partners Sioux City is inviting the Siouxland community to participate in their Takeout BINGO.

Takeout BINGO is a campaign to support the many locally-owned shops in downtown Sioux City through the COVID-19 pandemic imposed restrictions.

Players can print their BINGO cards at home by clicking here or find them in their takeout/delivery bags.

Downtown Partners said for every purchased item at a business, people can cross off one of the boxes.

Courtesy of Downtown Partners Sioux City

After scoring one or more BINGO(s), players can enter their name in a drawing for a chance to win $100 in Downtown Cash.

The winners are announced every Monday for four weeks starting on April 27.

“Instead of listing specific businesses on the bingo boards, we came up with 15 different categories, and then listed individual businesses under each category. That way we were able to include more of our downtown businesses for people to support. The message we are trying to convey to the public is that there are numerous ways to support our locally owned shops throughout these tough times,” said Josh Schanda, Business Development Coordinator with Downtown Partners.

In order to participate in Downtown Partners Takeout BINGO, players must do the following:

1) send a picture of the completed bingo board

2) send a picture of the receipts or a picture of the purchased item in front of the participating business to josh@downtownsiouxcity.com

To increase your chances of winning, you can keep building upon their existing BINGO board each week with no need to start a new one.