Downtown Partners Sioux City hosts Small Business BINGO for third year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Saturday, Downtown Partners Sioux City is participating in this year’s Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is a day to support the locally owned shops and shop small in downtown Sioux City.

Downtown Partners will host their third Small Business BINGO. The BINGO is a fun and exciting way to engage shoppers and encourage interaction between small business owners and the customers.

To be a part of the BINGO, pick up a BINGO card at one of the over 20 participating small businesses and start shopping.

Courtesy of Downtown Partners Sioux City

When visiting the different businesses, you will get a chance to win prizes and even the grand prize for achieving a blackout.

For the full list of the small businesses in downtown Sioux City that will participate, click here.

“Last year’s Small Business BINGO went very well. We received a lot of positive feedback from shoppers who visited our locally owned shops,” says Joschua Schanda, Business Development Coordinator with Downtown Partners. “We really hope to top last year’s attendance and educate the public on why it is so important to support our hometown shops.”

Courtesy of Downtown Partners Sioux City

Small Business Saturday falls within the busiest holiday shopping season of the year and is designed as a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which usually features big box retail and e-commerce sales.

Now in its 10th year, the initiative has spread across the country and even abroad, encouraging holiday shoppers to support brick and mortar stores in their local neighborhood.

Shop Small is the umbrella organization that aims to supporting and revitalizing small businesses across the U.S.

Courtesy of Downtown Partners Sioux City

They have seen a steady increase in attendance and engagement from the start of Small Business Saturday until this year.

The holiday shoppers are encouraged to share their experience of Small Business Saturday on social media by using #SmallBizSaturday, #SmallBusinessSaturday, or #ShopSmall.

For more information on Small Business Saturday, go to Downtown Partners Sioux City Facebook page and website.

Latest Stories