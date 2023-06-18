SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 12 bars, 10 bands, 2 stages, 1 night, and a good cause.

According to an event organized by Downtown Partners, July Jam is a revival of an outdoor music event that occurred 20 years ago called June Jam. Since RAGBRAI is returning to Sioux City, Downtown Partners has decided to change things up to celebrate riders visiting Siouxland.

July Jam will take place on July 22 along Historic Fourth Street from Floyd Boulevard to Virginia Street. The day will start at 10 a.m. with a bags tournament that will benefit the Siouxland Humane Society. Live music will begin at 2 p.m. across two stages, and the event will end at midnight.

Businesses participating in the event include Buffalo Alice, SoHo Kitchen & Bar, the Diving Elk, and more. View the full list here.

Admission is free and any proceeds raised will benefit Big Iron Charities St. Florian, Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue, and the Siouxland Humane Society.

To register for the bags tournament, email maddy@siouxlandhumanesociety.org or visit any of the participating bars. There will be a prize for the winner.