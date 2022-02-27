SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An upcoming art festival will be giving the skywalks in Downtown Sioux City a new look.

Downtown Partners, along with several artists and galleries, have announced the first Gallery in the Sky -Skywalk Art Festival event on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will take place in the skywalks above the alleyways in the block between 4th Street, 5th Street, Pierce Street and Nebraska Street, giving artists and guests the opportunity to celebrate and commemorate art all year round.

According to Downtown Partners, the event will bring Sioux City’s skywalks to life with brand new murals by local artists, art vendors, and a juried art gallery show.

Organized by Downtown Partners, Jessica Hammond (Brutal Doodles), Kitty Hart (Kitty Kitty Bang Bang), Tracie Tuttle (Sweettart) and Brent Stockton (Vangarde Arts), the Gallery in the Sky – Skywalk Art Festival was created to beautify the city’s indoor “streets” with art and is part of an ongoing effort to enhance walkability between the downtown businesses.

“This is going to be a fantastic display of art from our community,” said Downtown Partners executive director, Ragen Cote. “With permanent murals being created, to astounding local artists displaying and selling their works, it will be an exciting day in the downtown skywalk.”

Downtown Partners also announced that local artists such as John Bowitz, Paul Chelstad, Glenda Drennen, Mark Kochen, Shannon Sargent, and Jodi Witlock will be just some of the few showcasing several pieces at the event in the gallery show.

In addition to the event organizers creating murals, Three Rivers, Gallery 103, and the Art SUX Gallery were each invited to create murals that recognize Siouxland’s local talent for a total of five new skywalk murals.

The Mayor’s Youth Commission students will be helping to prepare the larger mural piece.

This event is free to the public. Drinks will be available for purchase on the Bridge Bar overlooking Nebraska Street and parking will be available in the MLK Transportation Center at the corner of 6th & Nebraska Streets.

Artists interested in being a vendor or taking part in the gallery show must register at the Downtown Partners website before March 4. A map of skywalk entrance points, parking, and more information on the event and artists is also available on the website.