Downtown Partners announces Grace Nordquist as new Business Development Coordinator

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Downtown Partners has announced that Grace Nordquist will be working as their new Business Development Coordinator.

In her new role, she will be responsible for all the duties that relate to the development and execution of the Downtown Partners business support program.

She’s a Panora, Iowa native who recently graduated with the Class of 2020 from Morningside College and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Corporate Communication.

Before Morningside, Nordquist received her Associate of Arts Degree from the Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge in the spring of 2018.

She has worked with various organizations and some in the Siouxland area including Morningside College through different internships and work-study positions.

Those prior experiences have prepared the recent Morningside College graduate for the start of her career at Downtown Partners.

“This job is exactly what I was looking for. I cannot explain how excited I am to start my career at Downtown Partners and stay in the Siouxland community. I’m looking forward to expanding my current connections and building new ones along the way, all while giving back to the growing downtown community,” said Nordquist.

As a Business Development Coordinator, she will assist in attracting and retaining businesses in downtown Sioux City.

Nordquist will be the front-line contact for businesses to help create growth and ensure a strong business climate.

“The selection committee was instantly impressed with Grace when we interviewed her for this position. She has a great attitude and a passion for this community. I’m eager to work with Grace and continue helping our downtown businesses succeed,” said Ragen Cote, Executive Director at Downtown Partners.

Nordquist will be calling on business owners in the upcoming weeks and posting on social media to ensure the ongoing communication.

She can be reached at grace@downtownsiouxcity.com or by calling (712) 252-0014.

The Downtown Partners office at 418 Pierce Street remains closed to the public at this time to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and asking people to call for an appointment.

For more information about Downtown Partners, visit their website or Facebook page.

