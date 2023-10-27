SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local businesses and non-profits are being invited to be part of a more traditional display as Downtown Partners is accepting applications for this year’s holiday storefront decorating competition.

Registrations are due by November 1st at 11:59 p.m. and can be made online on the Downtown Partners’ website.

The decorating can start as soon as November 2nd with a photo of the storefront emailed to Downtown Partners no later than November 17th.

“Storefronts should be decorated with the holiday theme in mind, as well as be appropriate for the public. For non-profits without a downtown storefront, we will help find one for you to decorate,” Business Development Coordinator Tracie Tuttle said.

Voting is from November 20th through December 26th the winner will be announced on December 29th.

The winning downtown storefront will get $500 to donate to a Siouxland nonprofit of their choice.