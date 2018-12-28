Downtown parking garage construction to cause lane closure

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy MGN/Tony Magpantay

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - A lane of traffic will be closed in downtown Sioux City starting next week.

The Engineering Division of Sioux City said that the southbound lane of Pearl Street from 3rd Street and Tri View Avenue will be closed starting January 2.

The lane is being closed so that work can be done for the Parking Garage Project for Hard Work Casino and Tyson Events Center.

Weather pending, they expect to finish by January 11.

A detour will be posted that uses 3rd Street, Pierce Street, and Gordon Drive.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic signals, slow down and drive cautiously.

