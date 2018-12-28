Local News

Downtown parking garage construction to cause lane closure

Posted: Dec 28, 2018 04:27 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2018 04:34 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - A lane of traffic will be closed in downtown Sioux City starting next week. 

The Engineering Division of Sioux City said that the southbound lane of Pearl Street from 3rd Street and Tri View Avenue will be closed starting January 2. 

The lane is being closed so that work can be done for the Parking Garage Project for Hard Work Casino and Tyson Events Center. 

Weather pending, they expect to finish by January 11. 

A detour will be posted that uses 3rd Street, Pierce Street, and Gordon Drive.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic signals, slow down and drive cautiously. 
 

