SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There’s no shortage of live music in Siouxland this summer and an annual event is starting up next month.

Downtown Live features seven musical performances throughout the summer starting on June 17. A different musical performer is booked for nearly every weekend. The performances vary from country to blues to rock and roll.

Brent Stockton, a committee member for Downtown Live, said he hopes some stable changes to the event have a positive impact this summer. One of these changes is that the event will be free this year.

“Really excited to have it free this year. It’s never been really expensive but we’re hoping to attract a different audience and then have it run later. I think it’s going to be really cool,” said Stockton.

The last performance takes place on the first weekend of August. Stockton said the music will start at around 7 p.m. and conclude around 9 p.m. which is a bit later than previous years.

Stock said that while all of the musical performers are new this year, the look and feel of the event should remain the same.

“We’ll have the stage right in 4th Street. People will be able to sit on both sides of 4th street over in the kind of pocket park over by the Ho-Chunk Center as well as on the lawn and everything in front of the Sioux City Museum.

In addition to new performers, Stockton said there will be a lot more activities with vendors scheduled as well as artists doing live paintings.