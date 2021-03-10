Downtown LIVE! outdoor concert series returning in 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the Downtown LIVE! concert series is making a comeback in 2021.

According to a release, Downtown LIVE! will take place on Friday nights from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on June 18, June 25, July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30, and August 6. Concerts will be held at the Sioux City Public Museum, with an expanded seating area. Tickets are $3 at the gate.

Organizers are planning for a safe space to feel comfortable where concert-goers can enjoy live music while being safe. Attendees are asked to be considerate and wear their masks and maintain 6 feet of social distancing from other groups.

“We are very excited to bring back Downtown Live! Many of you let us know last year how important this wonderful event is to you and your friends. The lineup is going to be fantastic with some familiar faces, and some of the rising stars in the national music scene. Let’s fill Fourth Street with good friends and make the 15th season the biggest and best ever,” said planning committee member Brent Stockton.

To make a tax-deductible contribution to this year’s concert series, please contact the planning committee through the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce at 712-255-7903.

You can find more information on the Downtown LIVE! website.