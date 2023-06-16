SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland music lovers had chance to hear some live music downtown on Friday night

Downtown Live kicked off on Friday. People got the chance to see the Kris Lager Band perform outside of the Sioux City Public Museum. Brent Stockton, a committee member for downtown live said the event has changed much over the years.

“Location is the same, you know we have I guess the cost is a little slight difference. It’s been $3 in the past and this year you can get, if you bring a friend, we kinda started bring a friend and you can get in two for $5,” Stockton said.

This is the first concert of a series of concerts that last until August.