Downtown Live announces bands for 2021 season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders are excited for the return of one of the city’s biggest summer events.

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, Downtown Live on Fridays returns for another summer of live music.

Organizers announced Friday the bands they have scheduled for the 2021 concert series. Seven bands will perform on Fridays in the front of the Sioux City Public Museum starting on June 18. Shows are on Thursdays from 6 p.m.to 8., and admission is $3.

Bands announced include Lilly Hiatt, Mike Zito Band, Indigenous, and more.

Below is a full list of the dates and performers announced: