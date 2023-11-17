SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Public Library held a press conference Friday morning announcing their 2024 Sioux City Reads book and new youth programs.

“Take What You Need” by Idra Novey was chosen by Sioux City residents to be the focus of the upcoming reading season.

The library also announced two new book collections for kids: Wonderbooks and Playaways. Wonderbooks let kids listen to the story while they follow along on the page. Playaways are audiobook devices that can be checked out and enjoyed by readers of all ages.

“Kids who need a little extra help in learning to read, it allows them the opportunity to hear it and they can check out the physical book and read it at the same time,” Youth Services Manager Adrienne Dunn said. “So it really helps with growing competency and feeling good about reading and that confidence they need to feel successful.”

The youth department also unveiled different STEM-based activities for kids to enjoy. They invite parents and kids to come down to build and create their own gadgets.

Innovation Studio begins November 20th from 3-5 p.m. at the downtown library. The event will take place every Monday for the rest of the year.