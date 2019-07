SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you have to drive in downtown Sioux City, you may need to find an alternate route.

The Sioux City intersection of Court and 4th Streets have been closed after a gas line was hit around noon Tuesday.

The city said that crews are on scene, as is MidAmerican Energy.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and try to find an alternate route.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 The intersection of Court and 4th St is CLOSED due to a gas line being struck. Emergency crews and @MidAm_EnergyCo are on scene. AVOID THE AREA and seek an alternate route. #sux911 #SCFReady pic.twitter.com/6fcedl7axW — Sioux City Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) July 30, 2019

KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.