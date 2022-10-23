SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Details were announced on Saturday for the holiday parade returning to downtown Sioux City in November.

Downtown for the Holidays kicks off on November 21, at 6:15 p.m., and the parade will travel along 4th Street and end at Nebraska Street.

Businesses are encouraged to participate in the parade and the holiday storefront decorating competition has returned to help brighten up the community.

“This competition is an opportunity and nonprofits to transform the downtown spaces into beautiful holiday displays throughout the season,” said Development Coordinator for Downtown Partners Carly Howry, “The winner of the competition will win a 500-dollar donation to any Siouxland nonprofit.”

The deadline for business to register for the parade is November 15th.