DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – A Dow City woman has been sentenced for the shooting death of her boyfriend in the spring of 2021.

Beth Guzman, 46, was originally charged with first-degree murder in March of 2021 for the shooting death of her boyfriend, Jeremy Frank, 46, on February 21, 2021. On Monday, she pleaded guilty in a plea agreement to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Thursday, Guzman was then sentenced to 50 years in prison. She must serve a minimum of 35 years before being eligible for parole. She will be credited for time served. She must also pay $150,000 in pecuniary damages to Frank’s estate.

Court documents stated that Guzman and Frank had gotten into a fight at Frank’s job. Guzman then went home, armed herself with a handgun, and waited for Frank to get home. Frank arrived home later that day, where Guzman then shot him, following and shooting at him as he fled, documents state.

After being shot, Frank was able to make it to his vehicle and drive away before dying due to his injuries.

Court documents stated Guzman admitted to shooting Frank and told officials where she hid the handgun and shell casings as well as trying to conceal the crime scene.