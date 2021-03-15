Dow City woman pleads not guilty to shooting death of boyfriend

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – A Dow City woman has pleaded not guilty in the death of her boyfriend.

According to court documents, Beth Guzman, 44, of Dow City, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder for the shooting death of her boyfriend, Jeremy Frank, 46, on February 21.

Officials said the two had gotten into an altercation at his place of work, and Guzman allegedly then went home, armed herself with a handgun, and waited for Frank to arrive at their Dow City home. When Frank arrived he began to yell, and when he reached the bedroom, she started to shoot at him.

Court documents said that Guzman admitted to shooting Frank and told officials where she hid handgun and shell casings. After being shot, Frank was able to make it to his vehicle and drive a short distance away from the residence before dying due to his injuries.