DOW CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland man was accused of sexually assaulting an employee of his multiple times. Documents revealed that he has entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

According to the documents filed with the District Court for Crawford County, Timothy Mitchell was charged with five counts of sexual abuse after an employee alleged that he raped her on two separate occasions.

Complaint documents stated that on November 8, 2022, Mitchell and the victim were allegedly working together at Cheers in Dow City. At midnight, Mitchell told his employee to start closing the bar.

Mitchell was then accused of using physical force to make the employee perform several sexual acts with him under the bar. He received three charges for this incident.

Later that month, Mitchell allegedly used physical force again to rape the victim in the back room of the bar. He received two charges for this incident.

The victim made a police report on January 31, and a warrant was issued and served the following day. Mitchell entered his plea on February 7.