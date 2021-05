SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Water will be shut down for several hours this week near Douglas Street in Sioux City.

According to a press release from the Utilities Division of Sioux City, a valve repair will be made at 11th Street and Douglas Street starting on Thursday afternoon.

The repair will take place on Douglas Street from 10th Street to 18th Street.

The water shutdown is expected to take 8 hours, starting at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and ending at 12:30 a.m. on Friday.