Douglas County health officials announce six more cases of COVID-19, brings Nebraska’s total to 102

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Douglas County Health Department announces six more cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, brings state total to 102.

Douglas County currently has 57 positive cases of the virus.

Since Friday afternoon, there have been 10 new cases. Four were announced early Saturday morning and six more were announced on Saturday evening.

“We have been anticipating this as testing has greatly expanded. Both Nebraska Medicine and the Nebraska Public Health Lab have increased testing. For the first time, we received more than 100 test results from CHI and private labs outside the health systems are now providing test results. This knowledge will allow us to better respond to the outbreak,” said Dr. Adi Pour, Douglas County Health Director.

The following cases are new in Douglas County from Friday afternoon to Saturday evening.

Two women and a man in their 30s

Two women and two men in their 40s

Two women in their 50s

One woman in her 70s

Four of the cases had direct contact with previously known COVID-19 cases and two are travel-related.

No one is hospitalized.

The Douglas County Health Department’s Epidemiology Team continues to investigate the other cases.

Here’s the updated list of counties in Nebraska with at least one positive case of COVID-19.

Douglas: 57

Sarpy: 11

Washington: 5

Buffalo: 4

Lancaster: 4

Lincoln: 3

Hall: 3

Knox: 2

Dodge: 2

Saunders: 2

Adams: 2

Cass: 2

Kearney: 1

Madison: 1

Nemaha: 1

Dawson: 1

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.