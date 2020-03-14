Douglas County Health Department confirms first community spread case of coronavirus in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is reporting the first local COVID-19 case caused by community spread.

That case is a woman in her 60s who was reported on Friday as a travel-related case.

DCHD’s continuing investigation determined that her symptoms appeared before she traveled, so the case is currently being classified as community spread. She continues to self-isolate at home.

“We will continue see more cases in Nebraska and we expect additional community transmission of COVID-19, but we can all work together to help slow the spread. Nebraskans need to be extra vigilant and stay home if they’re experiencing any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses including fever, cough, shortness of breath and in some cases a sore throat,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

There are two additional travel cases confirmed in Douglas County.

Those cases are a man in his 50s who traveled to and from Spain and a man in his 30s who came to the community from Singapore. Both men are in isolation but neither is hospitalized.

The Douglas County Health Department Community is advising the public of an additional potential low-level community exposure.

A confirmed travel case that was first reported on Friday was at The Athletic Club, 200 South 31st Avenue between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

DCHD said this is a low-risk exposure.

Health officials said anyone who may have been there at that time is asked to self-monitor for 14 days, meaning take your temperature twice a day and watch for symptoms.

The Douglas County Health Department said it’s in the process of identifying close contacts to help reduce further spread.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, that brings the total of coronavirus cases in the state to 17.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.