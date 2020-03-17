Douglas County Health Department announces three more confirmed cases of coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) has confirmed three more cases of coronavirus Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 21 cases of coronavirus in Nebraska.

DCHD said two of the new cases were announced on Monday during a news conference.

The first case is a man in his 20s who was in contact with another known COVID-19 case.

The second case is a man in his 30s who traveled to an area where the coronavirus is going around and became ill after returning to Douglas County.

The third new case is another man in his 30s who was exposed in another state where COVID-19 is known to be spreading.

The DCHD has added some more sites as areas of potential low-risk community exposure:

Prairie Life Center at 84 th and Q on March 14 from 6-8 p.m.

and Q on March 14 from 6-8 p.m. Natural Grocers at 7831 Dodge Street on March 12 from 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. and at the same location on March 15 from 2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Amateur Coffee at 3913 Cuming Street, on March 13, from 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and that same location on March 14 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m

Health officials said anyone who may have been in those locations at those dates and times should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, difficulty breathing, fever, or sore throat.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.