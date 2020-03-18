Douglas County Health Department announces second community spread case of coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) confirms a second case of coronavirus that resulted from community spread.

That means the person did not become infected while traveling or through contact with a known case of COVID-19.

The case is a man in his 40s who developed symptoms on March 11 and was hospitalized on Sunday after suffering from a worsening cough and fatigue.

He was tested for coronavirus on Monday and test results showed that he was positive on Tuesday. A further investigation on Wednesday confirmed the result.

The person has no travel history, few close contacts, and no public exposure. There is one more household member who is in self-quarantined.

The health department also confirmed three additional travel-related cases of COVID-19.

Those cases are a woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 40s.

In Nebraska, there are 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

DCHD is asking the public to increase its awareness of self-monitoring of coronavirus symptoms that include a cough, fever, sore throat, or difficulty breathing.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

