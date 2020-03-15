Douglas County announces two new cases, warns of public exposures of coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) has announced two new cases and warns of possible public exposures of coronavirus on Sunday evening.

Officials said a case that was announced on Saturday is under investigation.

The DCHD has continued an “extensive contact investigation” and discovered that there are also additional public exposures.

The first new case is a woman in her 40s that traveled and was exposed to an earlier confirmed case.

The second new case is a woman in her 30s that was involved in the Special Olympics basketball tournament in Fremont at the end of February.

The number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska is 19, as of Sunday night.

The Douglas County Health Department said the additional public exposures happened at the following dates and times:

March 2 at Walmart on 120th Street from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

March 3 at Walmart on 180th and Wright form 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

On March 4:

Walmart on 120 th Street from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Street from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. The bus from Barrett’s Barleycorn Pub and Grill at 4322 Leavenworth to the Creighton basketball game against Georgetown.

The Creighton-Georgetown basketball game at CHI Health Center.

Patty McGown’s, 45 th and Center after the game from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

and Center after the game from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Walmart at 168th and West Maple from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

March 5, the Walmart at 11350 Wickersham Boulevard in Gretna from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

March 6, the Walmart at 168th and West Maple from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

On March 7:

The Walmart at 168 th and West Maple from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

and West Maple from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Creighton-Seton Hall basketball game at CHI Health Center.

The Stadium Club from 4 p..m. – 5 p.m.;

Barry O’s Tavern from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.;

The Jackson Street Tavern from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Drastic Plastic inside the Monster Club from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Winchester’s at 70th and Q from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

March 10, an outdoor patio at the Kona Grill in Village Point from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

On March 11:

Walgreens on 24 th and L from 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

and L from 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. The Hy-Vee on 50th and Center from 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

March 12, the Walmart at 168th and West Maple from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and from 9 p.m. – 10 p.m.

DCHD said these public exposures are considered low-risk. If you or someone were in those locations during the dates and times listed, health officials said to monitor yourself for symptoms that include a cough, fever, sore throat, or difficulty breathing.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.