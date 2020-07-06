Double Up Food Bucks adds more than 100 locations in Iowa, including farmers markets

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowans who are facing food insecurities due to the current pandemic will be able to access free fruits and vegetables at more than 100 grocery stores statewide.

During July, 106 Fareway stores, 13 Hy-Vee locations, plus additional food co-ops and farmers markets are joining the Double Up Food Bucks program.

Double Up Food Bucks received $1 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to fund the grocery sector expansion and add new farmers’ markets for 2020.

The funding for this expansion was made possible through the leadership of Governor Reynolds in consultation with the Feeding Iowans Task Force, which is led by Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, to expand access to nutritious food for Iowans.

The CARES Act provides temporary relief funding and will expire on December 31, 2020.

“This is a good investment because Double Up Food Bucks both helps Iowans in need and also helps our special crop farmers who tend to sell at farmers’ markets and have experienced disruptions in their business as well. These funds will definitely amplify Iowa’s efforts to address food insecurity during the pandemic,” Lt. Gov. Gregg said.

The healthy food incentive program allows SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) customers to match purchases of fresh fruits and vegetables made with the EBT or P-EBT card, up to $10 a day, with Double Up Food Bucks, which can be spent on additional fresh produce.

“Double Up Foods Bucks provides a solution to give Iowans access to more healthy food and double their food assistance dollars as we navigate this difficult time together as a state. Fareway and Hy-Vee both have large footprints across Iowa which will help ensure this program is more widely available,” said Jami Haberl, executive director of the Healthiest State Initiative, which administrates the program statewide.

Fareway began piloting the program last year in 14 of its stores across Iowa, and between May through December 2019, its customers redeemed more than $100,000 in Double Up Food Bucks. The program started July 6 and will be available in all 106 Fareway stores, spanning across 66 Iowa counties.

“We are excited to make Double Up Food Bucks available at all Iowa store locations for the remainder of 2020. Individuals facing food insecurity need access to fresh fruits and vegetables more than ever before, and we are proud to help provide for Iowans through this program,” Fareway President and CEO, Reynolds W. Cramer added.

Hy-Vee piloted the program in a couple of its central Iowa locations last year and will be expanding its program to 13 stores in 2020, starting on July 20.

All new Fareway and Hy-Vee stores added with CARES Act funding will be considered temporary locations.

“Hy-Vee is committed to combatting food insecurity and ensuring that our customers have a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables to choose from. We are thrilled to expand this program to additional Iowa Hy-Vee stores in 2020 to make people’s lives easier, healthier, happier,” Hy-Vee’s Senior Vice President of Health & Wellness and Chief Strategy Officer, Aaron Wiese said.

Double Up Food Bucks is also available at more than 20 farmers’ markets, farm stands, and food co-ops across Iowa. Currency is transferrable between these locations and Fareway stores.

Double Up Food Bucks at participating Hy-Vee locations will be linked to the customer’s Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks card. For a map of all participating locations and to learn more about how to use the program, click here.

The program receives federal SNAP incentive funding, including a three-year U.S. Department of Agriculture grant. The funding is then matched with private contributions including statewide sponsorship from Bank of America and support from local partners.

The program works when a customer spends $10 in SNAP benefits at a participating location. The customer will receive an additional $10 in free Double Up Food Bucks to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables. The program provides a one-to-one match, up to $10 a day.

To learn more about how the program works in the farmers market and retail grocery settings, click here.

