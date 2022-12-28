SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City has a new animal ambassador.

Her name is Lucia and she’s a screech owl. Wednesday was her premiere debut to the public which a few dozen showed up to see. Lucia came to the center in August and has been slowly worked with to become an educational animal like their other two owls.

“So, we were very excited especially since she was found just next door in Stone State Park. We were happy that she got to be able to come home to us, but it’s kind of bittersweet because we really hoped she would be able to returned into the wild. But we are very excited she is doing well, and we get to keep her for the rest of her life,” said Dorothy Pecaut Naturalist Kari Sandage.

The center will slowly get Lucia used to her new home so that in the coming year, she can be shown on the main floor of the center.