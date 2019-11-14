Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will host Poppin Bottles n’ Brushes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is hosting Poppin Bottles n’ Brushes on December 6.
The event will happen from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and for ages 21 and up.
Poppin Bottles n’ Brushes will walk you through a step-by-step process of a Snowy Owl painting on a 16″ x 20″.
Some spiked Seltzers and brews are included and the cost is $35 per person.
Tickets information can be found here.
For more information about the event, call the nature center at 712-258-0838.
