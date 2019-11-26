SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center hours will be different over the Thanksgiving holiday.
The nature center will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day.
The nature center will also have shortened hours on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and regular hours will resume on Saturday.
Latest Stories
- Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Thanksgiving hours
- President Trump pardons 2 North Carolina turkeys for Thanksgiving
- Trump forms task force on missing, murdered Native Americans
- Seaboard Triumph Foods partners with Sioux City Community School District to make Blessing Bags
- Iowa farmers to receive $767 million in trade aid payments