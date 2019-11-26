Closings
There are currently 45 active closings. Click for more details.

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Thanksgiving hours

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center hours will be different over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The nature center will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day.

The nature center will also have shortened hours on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and regular hours will resume on Saturday.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories