Dorothy Pecaut Nature center teaches spear throwing to Siouxland

SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders at Brown Lake got to learn about Native American history in an interesting way.

Folks who joined the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center at Browns Lake in Bigelow Park got to learn how to use an At-Lattle, also called a spear thrower. It was used by Native Americans to hunt.

Oliva Parks with the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center described how the event was a fun way to learn about all the history that’s right here in Siouxland.

“I find it very important to talk about historic things especially since there is so much history especially here in Siouxland that a lot of people don’t know. Native Americans were a huge part here in this area so it’s very important to know about the Native American history,” said Parks.

There was also a display of tree and turtle fossils on display that was found throughout the Siouxland area.