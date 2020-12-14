Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center offering tree recycling after Christmas

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Christmas may be more than a week away, but rather than tossing the tree, a group wants to recycle them?

The Woodbury County Conservation Board and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will be collecting trees from December 26 to January 17. The recycled trees will be chipped for the nature center’s trails.

Anyone who would like to donate their tree can drop off their undecorated trees at the nature center at 4500 Sioux River Road. Trees cannot contain ornaments, tinsel, lights, price tags, stands, or plastic bags. The trees can be placed in the lower parking lot.

A press release says wood chips can provide a better walking surface and prevent erosion on their trail.