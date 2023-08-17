SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center invites the community to the Sioux City Prairie for butterfly tagging.

According to a Facebook post, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will be hosting a monarch tagging event to help with monarch butterfly research.

At the event, the Nature Center will provide nets and tags for the butterflies. Citizens will be able to catch the butterflies, tag them, record the data, and release the butterflies so they can finish their migration to Mexico.

The Nature Center encourages everyone to wear sturdy shoes and long pants as there will be uneven terrain and tall grass along the trail.

The Monarch Tagging will be on Sept. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Prairie. The meet-up will be at the Sioux City Prairie’s west gate, located on Talbot Road. about 1/2 mile north of its intersection with Military Road in Sioux City.