SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 18th annual When Nature Calls Fundraiser for the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center returned to Siouxland on Saturday.

During the event, attendees were able to partake in craft beer and wine tasting, an assortment of foods, raffles, and a silent auction.

“This helps us stretch our dollars, helps us match funds for grants, and gives us a little boost in the arm when we need it and everyone’s stretching for dollars,” said Dawn Snyder with the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Fundraisers help keep many nature center programs free to the public, and last years fundraiser resulted in nearly 80 thousand dollars in donations. The funds allow for the Nature Center to provide education programs, exhibits, and summer camps.