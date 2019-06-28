Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center hosts ‘Bump in the Night’

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center invited people out to celebrate Iowa’s Creature’s of the night during a special ‘Bump in the Night’ event Thursday.

It was a chance for people to get up close and personal with nature’s nighttime creatures, learning how their five senses help all of the animals who live in darkness.

“Sight, smell, taste, touch and all the senses so they’re able to experience it. I passed around jars so they could smell things in the dark and I also had pictures so they could see how animals see at night and how we see at night,” Nature Center teacher Olivia Parks said.

The evening activities also included an after dark hike around the grounds.