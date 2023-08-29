SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is taking a hike to see the blue moon.

On August 30 the moon will have its second full moon in a calendar month. It is not usually blue but can appear blue under different atmosphere conditions like volcanic eruptions or fire particles in the atmosphere.

The Dorothy Pecaut Center is taking a hike to observe the full moon on August 30 at 8 p.m. The program is free and has a limit of 20 people.

For more pre-register or for more information call 712-258-0838 or email camps@woodburyparks.org