Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center holds rock painting and hike event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is holding its Thankful Hike-Kindness rocks on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
The event is co-sponsored by the Original Siouxland Rocks and free to the public.
There will be a rock painting activity to share the spirit of the season of thankfulness with others and inspire kindness.
After painting rocks, there will be a hike that will teach about conservation of nature and animals, even meeting a couple of animals at the nature center.
Make sure to dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes!
