Closings
There are currently 93 active closings. Click for more details.

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center holds rock painting and hike event

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is holding its Thankful Hike-Kindness rocks on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The event is co-sponsored by the Original Siouxland Rocks and free to the public.

There will be a rock painting activity to share the spirit of the season of thankfulness with others and inspire kindness.

After painting rocks, there will be a hike that will teach about conservation of nature and animals, even meeting a couple of animals at the nature center.

Make sure to dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes!

Latest Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories