SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you’re an avid hiker you will soon have a new trail to explore in Sioux City.

In collaboration with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center was able to reclaim Bur Oak Bluff Trail.

The trail, which was previously abandoned and overgrown, will now be maintained regularly. The goal is that this addition will greatly improve the Center’s connectivity with other trails.

“So as of right now, we only have one trail that links us to the Stone Tate park trail system, so having that other trail really creates more of a trail network because Stone Park has about 10 miles of trail whereas here we have there,” Kari Sandage with the Dorthoy Pecaut Nature Center said.

The trail will connect the Nature Center’s Fox Run Trail to the Big Sioux Trail in Stone State Park.