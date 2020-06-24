Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center building to reopen on June 30

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center building will be reopening on June 30 with limited hours.

The facility has been closed to the public since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nature center’s new limited hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed to the public on Sundays and Mondays.

They will be closed on July 3 and 4 in observance of Independence Day.

The trails and nature playscape will remain open and visitors are reminded to park in the lower parking lot if they plan to hike after 4 p.m.

Capacity will be limited to no more than 30 people inside the facility at one time.

Nature Center will remain closed to rentals and group events.

In-person educational programs for small groups will resume with limitations in July.

They’re not currently scheduling group tours or private events.

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Nature Playscape will open Friday. Officials said to play at your own risk as the play components are not sanitized.

The nature center has added more hand sanitizer dispensers in the facility for public use. Some of the hands-on components in the exhibit area has been removed or temporarily closed.

Additional sanitizing and cleaning procedures will take place during the nature center’s open hours and after hours.

Officials are urging everyone to follow the recommendations by the Siouxland District Health Department to practice social distancing of at least six feet and other practices such as washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze in your sleeve, and to please stay home if you’re feeling ill.

The program and facility updates can be found at the nature center’s website and Facebook page. For more information or office appointments, call the Woodbury County Conservation Board at 712-258-0838.

Latest Stories