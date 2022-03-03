SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City students had quite the hoot on Thursday learning about owls.

An environmentalist from the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center brought an owl to an ecology class at the Career Academy.

The students discussed the bird’s anatomy and how it interacts with its environment.

Carlie Benton is a senior at North High School. She said the class dissected owl pellets earlier this year and finally seeing an actual owl was a great learning experience.

“I love how this agricultural pathway is getting me ready for college and how I have a lot of opportunities next year and in the coming spring,” Benton said.

The students have been learning about various birds all semester and they’ll see wildlife again when the class plans to hatch chickens later this spring.