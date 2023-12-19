SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree after the holiday? The Dorothy Pecaut Center has a solution. The nature center is asking for Christmas tree donations starting next Wednesday.

The donated trees will be chipped and used to make a better walking surface for the trails.

The Dorothy Pecaut Center asks that you donate the trees in the same condition as when you bought it, free of plastics and glass.

“We ask that you remove any ornaments, bags, stands, price tags, anything like that off the tree before you drop them off, so that stuff does not end up on our trails,” Deputy Director Brian Stehr said.

You can drop off your tree donations at the lower parking lot starting Dec. 27. Trees will be accepted through Jan. 17.