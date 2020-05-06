Dordt University’s Master of Social Work program accepting applications for advanced, regular standing students for Fall 2020

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Dordt University is now accepting applications for both regular and advanced standing students for the Fall 2020 semester for its new Master of Social Work (MSW) program.

The university said it was previously only offering a Fall 2020 start date for its regular standing students but is now accepting applications for advanced standing students who want to attend part-time as working professionals.

“We are excited that we can accept MSW applicants for Advanced Standing this fall—this will give those with a [Bachelor of Social Work] BSW and an interest in furthering their education the opportunity to pursue an MSW,” says Dr. Erin Olson, MSW program director.

Students who have graduated with a BSW can be considered for advanced standing.

Officials said they can join the program while working in their current position in the industry.

Regular standing is designed for those students who have a bachelor’s degree in a non-social work area of study or who need updated social work coursework.

For more information about Dordt’s Master of Social Work, click here.