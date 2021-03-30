Dordt University to receive funds for open educational resources

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland university is set to receive a part of a $250,000 grant.

Around 20 private institutions are eligible to receive some of the grant, including Dordt University, as a part of the Emergency Education Relief fund to promote open educational resources.

The goal is to help learning more affordable and more accessible for students, such as providing cheaper textbooks or even for free available online.

“I know that there are Dordt students that choose not to buy their textbooks or who choose to wait until their funds become available after financial aids released, and this project then will if their textbooks are available it gives them an equal playing field,” said Jenni Breems, Director of Library Services.

The grant comes from the Iowa Private Academic Libraries with the university as the fiscal agent.