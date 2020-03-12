Dordt University to provide update with COVID-19 concerns March 12

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Dordt University is expected to provide an update on decisions related to COVID-19 Thursday evening.

They are joining in the extraordinary efforts of national and global communities to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Dordt’s primary concern is the health and safety of their students, employees, and the broader community.

Their planning is taking academic continuity for their students into account.

For the latest Dordt University and COVID-19 information, click here.

Dordt University students are currently on spring break through March 16.

Their crisis management team continues to consider a measured and multifaceted approach including:

Considerations for student and faculty travel, including mission trips and study-abroad programs. They are currently working with their international educational partners regarding the next steps.

Education options in the event of the widespread North American outbreak.

Ongoing health education for students, faculty, and staff.

Preventative measures on campus and in the community, including isolation of infected individuals.

As of March 11, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced that it will limit fan attendance at all winter championships, including the defender women’s basketball team.

For more information about the NAIA statement click here.

If you would like to watch the women’s basketball championship tournament for free click here.