Dordt University to hold virtual spring 2020 commencement

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Dordt University will host its spring 2020 commencement virtually on May 8 at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will be aired via Livestream by clicking here.

The university said its goal is to provide the students and their families with a meaningful experience that honors their achievements as graduates, even if they can’t hold an in-person event this spring.

Officials said the ceremony will feature Dr. Justin Bailey, assistant professor of theology at Dordt, as the commencement speaker, and his speech is called “The Wisdom of Weakness: The Coronavirus and the Cross.”

“Our current crisis threatens to swallow the tremendous accomplishment of graduation and to leave us at the end of the journey with a bitter taste in our mouths. It is right for us to grieve our losses – both small and great – even as we refuse to be defined by them. And yet, the opportunity to commence the next chapter of life in the midst of the Coronavirus may prove to be an unexpected gift,” said Dr. Bailey.

He also mentions that our world is in need of people who know the wisdom of weakness and Dordt University graduates are invited to answer this call.

“For at the very heart of the Christian faith – and at the very center of our university crest – is a symbol not of strength, but of weakness. But what does it mean to place the wisdom of the cross at the center of our lives?” said Dr. Bailey.

Dr. Bailey, who has served as a pastor in a number of diverse settings, works at the intersection of Christian culture, ministry, and theology.

His research seeks to bridge the gap between church and academy and exploring the formational spaces where they overlap.

He holds a Ph.D. from Fuller Seminary, a Th.M. and M.Div. from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, and a B.A. from Moody Bible Institute. He’s married to his wife, Melissa, and has two children, Benjamin and Sophia.

Also, the virtual commencement ceremony will feature a special musical performance by Campus Ministries, President Erik Hoekstra’s words of wisdom, a prayer from Aaron Baart, Dean of Chapel, and more.