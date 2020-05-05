Dordt University to hold in-person classes this fall

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – As colleges wrap up their spring semester, many colleges are opening up the discussion about whether campuses will open for the fall semester.

Dordt University in Sioux Center has announced they will be holding in-person classes come fall.

The Vice President of Enrollment, Brandon Huisman, told KCAU 9 they are working to incorporate more hybrid classes due to the unique situation.

Huisman said the university is working closely with the state and Sioux Center Health Department to ensure they will be following guidelines once the campus opens.

“There are a number of ifs that are a part of this scenario, Huisman said. “But one thing we are certain of is that we will be opening we will be serving our students and we will do all we can to create the best on-campus experience that we can for our students come this fall.”

He said the university is doing everything they can to get students back on campus while also implementing social distancing and good hygeine.

