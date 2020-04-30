Dordt University to hold fall semester classes on campus

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Dordt University announced they plan to hold classes on campus for the fall 2020 semester.

Dordt University made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

This includes plans to reopen on-campus dorms and apartments, dining halls, the recreation center, and other facilities that are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university will adhere to state and federal guidelines to protect the health of students, employees, and the greater Sioux Center community.

The president of Dordt University, Dr. Erik Hoekstra said they can’t wait to welcome students back to campus this coming fall.

“I have confidence in Dordt’s student services staff and medical professionals as well as the Sioux Center medical team as we prepare to have students return to campus. With great care and concern, we will seek to make Dordt University one of the safest places an 18-24-year-old can be until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed.”

As of April 29, there are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sioux County.

Also, according to a proclamation on April 27, Governor Reynolds has begun loosening social distancing measures in 77 Iowa counties including Sioux County, effective May 1.

The proclamation signals a possibility of additional restrictions being lifted in the coming months.

“Dordt’s leadership, student services, campus health, and campus facilities are working to implement a variety of measures including flexible scheduling, social distancing, self-isolation in residences when necessary, increased sanitization, and controlled campus access. We want to provide a safe environment for the residential, Christ-centered learning community we all love at Dordt,” Chief Administrative Officer Howard Wilson said.